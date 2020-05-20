U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy congratulated the six local servicemen and women who just graduated from U.S. service academies.
Six of the eight U.S. service academy graduates McCarthy honored hail from Kern County. Each honoree was also nominated by McCarthy in 2016 as principal nominees for the academies or as alternates.
“As these impressive academy graduates complete their college career, I am honored to say that they have made California's 23rd congressional district incredibly proud,” McCarthy said in a news release. “Their selfless devotion to service and admirable love of country will help ensure their success as they take this next impressive step in their path of service."
U.S. Air Force Academy
2nd Lt. Sarah Anne Gingras graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs with a bachelor of science degree in astronautical engineering on April 18. She is a graduate of Centennial High School.
Gingras was nominated by McCarthy as the principal nominee for the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2016.
She will report to Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, N.M., on June 19 to await pilot training.
2nd Lt. Anne Ewbank graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs with a bachelor of science degree in military strategic studies on April 18. She is a graduate of Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest.
Ewbank was nominated by McCarthy as an alternate principal nominee for the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2016.
She will report to Air Battle Manager training at the 337th Air Control Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., on June 22.
2nd Lt. Justin K. Bishop graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs with a bachelor of science degree in systems engineering on April 18. He is a graduate of Desert High School in Edwards.
Bishop was also nominated by McCarthy as an alternate principal nominee for the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2016.
He will report to Undergraduate Space Training at Vandenberg AFB in June.
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
2nd Lt. Rob Purdy will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy with a bachelor of science degree in Spanish on June 13. He is a graduate of Stockdale High School.
Purdy was nominated by McCarthy as the principal nominee for the U.S. Military Academy in 2016.
He will report to Air Defense Artillery Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Sill, Okla., on July 27.
2nd Lt. Naquore Omori Trequis Davis will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy with a bachelor of science degree in Chinese language studies on May 23. He is a graduate of Independence High School.
Davis was nominated by McCarthy as an alternate for the Merchant Marine Academy in 2016.
He will report to Field Artillery Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Sill, Okla., on Aug. 23.
2nd Lt. Jaeden Gray Watson will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy with a bachelor of science degree in French on June 13. He is a graduate of Stockdale High School.
Watson received a letter of assurance from McCarthy for the Military and Air Force academies in 2016, which offered early admission, pending a congressional nomination to select candidates.
He will report to Field Artillery Basic Officer Leaders Course on July 23.
McCarthy also honored U.S. Naval Academy graduate Ensign Andrew Douglas Lewis of Strathmore as well as U.S. Air Force Academy graduate 2nd Lt. Brian Robert McCormick III of Lancaster for their graduations.
