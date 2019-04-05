House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was aboard Air Force One with President Donald Trump Friday as they headed to the southern border before heading to Los Angeles for a fundraiser dinner.
Trump traveled to Calexico in Southern California to meet with local law enforcement officials and tour a section of recently rebuilt fencing he cites as the answer to a surge of migrant families coming to the U.S. in recent months, according to The Associated Press.
The Bakersfield representative posted a photo of himself, the president and Reps. Chuck Fleischmann and Doug LaMalfa on Air Force One. "Getting an update from @POTUS aboard Air Force 1 about the crisis on our Southern border," McCarthy wrote on Twitter.
Getting an update from @POTUS aboard Air Force 1 about the crisis on our Southern border. pic.twitter.com/HHw3JRrs0a— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 5, 2019
After the border visit, Trump was slated to travel to Los Angeles to hold a pair of fundraisers, according to The Associated Press. Tickets for a reception start at $15,000. The chance to take a photo with the president will cost supporters $50,000, and premium tickets cost $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.