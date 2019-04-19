House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ended his week-long bipartisan congressional delegation tour with a visit to Colombia and the border of Venezuela on Friday.
Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez greeted McCarthy and the delegation team with a meeting in Cartagena. They discussed Colombia's counter-narcotics progress, the U.S.-Colombia trading partnership, and the crisis in neighboring Venezuela, according to a press release.
"The United States supports Colombia's efforts to move forward," said McCarthy in the release. "We are united in the battle against drug trafficking and in bringing about a lasting resolution to the crisis in Venezuela. The pursuit of freedom will triumph over the devastation of socialism."
The delegation team also visited the Colombia-Venezuela border in Cucuta to observe firsthand the crisis that was caused by the Maduro regime's socialist policies, according to the release.
As Venezuelan families crossed the border on foot, McCarthy took the time to speak to several of them. All families gave the same message, saying Madura must go, according to the release.
After speaking with the families, McCarthy told the press who was gathered at the border, "Let us be clear," said McCarthy. "To all the people in Venezuela who love liberty and want freedom, we support you."
For the final stop McCarthy and the delegation team toured a Colombian naval base where they learned more about Colombia's success in stopping the flow of illegal drugs. While they were there the team also visited the U.S. Navy Seals stationed in Colombia as part of a training partnership with the Colombian navy, according to the release.
