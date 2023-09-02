House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, announced that his nominees to the U.S. service academies have finished basic cadet training, their first step on a four-year regimen to graduate and become commissioned officers.
"Prior to completing their basic cadet training, our nominees were already incredibly impressive," McCarthy said in a statement. "With this first step under their belts, they continue to make our community proud. Join me in congratulating them on their success and wishing them luck as they take on this next chapter."
The congressman's office released this information about his nominees from the 20th Congressional District:
Zoe Stanford, 18, daughter of Chandler and Hiroko Stanford, is a graduate of Sherman E. Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest. She is a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Austin Toomer, 18, son of Bobby and Cathryn Toomer, is a graduate of California City High School. He is a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Douglas Bui, 18, son of Dung Bui and Tammy Nguyen, is a graduate of Sherman E. Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest. He is a midshipman at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.
Quentin Lueck, 18, son of Joel and Shannon Lueck, is a graduate of Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield. He is a midshipman at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.