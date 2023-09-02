House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, announced that his nominees to the U.S. service academies have finished basic cadet training, their first step on a four-year regimen to graduate and become commissioned officers.

"Prior to completing their basic cadet training, our nominees were already incredibly impressive," McCarthy said in a statement. "With this first step under their belts, they continue to make our community proud. Join me in congratulating them on their success and wishing them luck as they take on this next chapter."