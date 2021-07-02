McCarthy: Completion of environmental review for new Lake Isabella visitor center critical step for region

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, has called the selection of a new location for a new Forest Service visitor center in Lake Isabella as a "critical step" forward.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Forest Service have completed the required environmental reviews for the new location at 6212 Lake Isabella Blvd.
The new visitor center will replace an old structure that was demolished as part of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project, according to a news release sent by McCarthy's office.
“As California emerges from the pandemic and life returns to normal, tourism in the Kern River Valley, a major staple of Lake Isabella’s economy, will increase," McCarthy said in the release. "Having a new, permanent Forest Service visitor center in our community will help ensure visitors to the area can learn about all of the recreational opportunities in and around Lake Isabella, and provide a convenient location for residents to obtain various Forest Service permits."
Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce President Fred Clark thanked McCarthy and federal officials in the news release for their dedication in ensuring the construction of the new center.
"We are looking forward to the design phase of this project, along with the groundbreaking in the not too distant future," he said. "This building will be main point of interest for the many tourists who enjoy our valley annually."
Supervisor Phillip Peters also thanked the congressman and the federal agencies.
"Kern County is a place of astounding natural beauty, rich history, and unparalleled recreational opportunity," he said in the release. "The Kern River Valley is one of our crown jewels, and continues to draw visitors from around the world. The new USFS visitor center will provide an outstanding opportunity to help us showcase all that we have to offer, and share the many things that make Kern County an amazing place to visit."