Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, on Tuesday applauded a decision to move forward with setting up valley fever research teams.
According to a statement from his office, McCarthy responded to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ notice of funding opportunity to establish a Coccidioidomycosis Collaborative Research Centers program to create research teams.
“I applaud NIAID for the decision to move forward with establishing valley fever research teams and issuing a funding opportunity announcement with the intention to commit $6 million in fiscal year 2022," McCarthy said in a statement. "Our community and California’s Central Valley are uniquely impacted by valley fever with the California Department of Public Health ranking Kern County first in the number of valley fever cases in 2019. Particularly with the emergence of COVID-19, which presents similar symptoms to valley fever, it is now more important than ever to double down our efforts to better understand and treat this fungal disease.”
Last month McCarthy sent a letter to NIH Director Francis Collins and NIAID Director Anthony Fauci supporting valley fever collaborative research centers.