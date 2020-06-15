#LightACandle: A Juneteenth Conversation schedule

Tuesday

Time: 6 p.m.

Bakersfield College hosts a third #RealTalk on Race in America with moderator Danny Morrison, who will be joined by youth leading the movement in Kern County

Wednesday

Time: 6 p.m.

Speakers include Supervisor Leticia Perez, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Kern County Chief District Attorney Investigator Lyle Martin

Thursday

Time: 6 p.m.

Speakers include Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, Assemblyman Rudy Salas and African American Network of Kern County Director Dee Slade

Friday

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Tune in to Danny Morrison Media for a live celebration of Juneteenth with local artists and musicians. BC’s formal program will begin at 7:30 p.m. with speakers from the college and the Bakersfield Police Department

All programs will be livestreamed to Danny Morrison Media’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dannymoshow/