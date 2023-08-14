20230120-bc-meetandgreet15.jpeg

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy smiles as he speaks to the media about his victory in his bid for speakership during a meet and greet event at the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Jan. 19, 2023.

 Eliza Green / The Californian / File

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy joined a call with reporters Monday afternoon announcing a campaign to urge Republican voters in California and around the country to “bank their votes” by turning in mail-in ballots early then monitoring them online.

Saying control of the House might come down to congressional races in California, the Bakersfield Republican recalled his own past efforts to collect ballots while handing out candy on Halloween. He also said the state has some of the most liberal election laws in the nation and that it will be important to “clean up” outdated voter registration rolls to protect against fraud.