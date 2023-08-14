Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy joined a call with reporters Monday afternoon announcing a campaign to urge Republican voters in California and around the country to “bank their votes” by turning in mail-in ballots early then monitoring them online.
Saying control of the House might come down to congressional races in California, the Bakersfield Republican recalled his own past efforts to collect ballots while handing out candy on Halloween. He also said the state has some of the most liberal election laws in the nation and that it will be important to “clean up” outdated voter registration rolls to protect against fraud.
McCarthy called out Kern County’s elections office for being “the slowest county in the entire state” for finalizing vote counts. He said Kern may need to get a second ballot sorting machine, which the county Board of Supervisors approved doing in July at a cost of $628,000, including a $100,000 budget for maintenance and electrical upgrades.
“How does it take a month to count an election?” he asked.
Others on the call noted Republicans formerly made greater use of absentee ballots than Democrats, who more frequently voted on Election Day. That changed during the coronavirus crisis, when California instituted rules allowing all registered voters to receive a ballot that may be mailed in up to 29 days before elections.
Since then, Republican officials on Monday’s call said, Democrats have been effective at setting up vote “harvesting” operations that encourage voters to drop off their votes at designated centers ahead of the election, the idea being to make the process more convenient. Meanwhile, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Patterson said, GOP voters increasingly file their ballots at the polls on Election Day.
Lawyer and Republican Party official Harmeet Dhillon said the GOP has opted to deploy similar ballot-harvesting strategies to make the party more competitive.
“We are at a disadvantage if we don’t compete,” she said.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel opened the call by saying the GOP hopes to expand harvesting by setting up new ballot drop-off centers and educating voters on how to bank their votes early. She added that the party had nearly 1,800 volunteer poll workers and watchers and that such efforts need to continue into next year.
She likened the party’s get-out-the-vote campaigns late in the election season to a football game.
“You can’t expect to win a game if you only start scoring in the fourth quarter,” she said. “It doesn’t work.”
The chairman of the Kern County Democratic Party, Chris Romo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new Republican effort.