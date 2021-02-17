When given the opportunity to appoint someone to new a federal commission, Rep. Kevin McCarthy turned to his hometown to find the man for the job.
On Wednesday, McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, announced that Marshall Dillard, the principal at William Penn Elementary School in the Bakersfield City School District, would serve on the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys.
According to a news release from McCarthy’s office, as the Republican leader of the House, the congressman was able to appoint one member to the commission, which was seeking an expert on issues affecting Black men and boys in the United States.
McCarthy said he met Dillard about 30 years ago at Bakersfield High School. After graduating from Stanford University, Dillard returned to Bakersfield and devoted his career to “helping generations of young minds dream and reach their educational potentials,” McCarthy said in the release.
“When I think about educators who go above and beyond, Marshall is one of the first people that comes to mind,” McCarthy stated. “He has spent decades in the classroom serving as an invaluable role model to countless students in our community, and has never been afraid to do what it takes to reach his students, even if that means being a little less than serious. He’s even gone as far as shaving his head and painting it blue to encourage his elementary students to perform acts of kindness in their school. That’s because Marshall knows that joyful moments like these will help shape students’ relationship with education.”
The congressman added Dillard’s “Driller grit, in tandem with his passion for eliciting positive change in our community, will be a major asset, and I am proud to have appointed him.”
In a statement, BCSD said it was excited to have a one of its principal's recognized in such a capacity, adding that "Principal Dillard is a leader in our district and will bring valuable insight and attention to the plight of black men and boys in our community.”
Aside from his principal position within BCSD, Dillard is vice president of the Driller to Driller Foundation and serves as chairman of the African American Network of Kern County, the news release stated. He previously served as an administrator at Sandrini School in the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.
The Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys was signed into law in August 2020. According to the news release, it was created to conduct a systemic study of the conditions affecting Black men and boys that include poverty, violence, fatherhood, homicide and incarceration rates, income and school performance.
The commission will then compile a series of recommendations to help alleviate or remedy underlying causes of these conditions. The recommendations will then be presented to Congress and the president in a yearly report.