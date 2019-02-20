President Trump has directed the Department of Transportation to cancel $929 million in funding that had been designated for California's beleaguered high-speed rail project, and he wants the state to return the additional $2.5 billion in federal money it has already spent.
And Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is behind him.
McCarthy, a frequent Trump ally, says he applauds the "prudent decision" by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and DOT administrator Ron Batory. The House minority leader later told Fox News Radio that the funds should be redirected toward other California infrastructure projects such as water and highways.
The Department of Transportation's announcement Tuesday came after Trump threatened to make California pay back the money awarded to build the high-speed train, the first leg of which in now under construction; it would link the Central Valley cities of Bakersfield and Merced.
“At every turn, the California High-Speed Rail Authority has mismanaged and misled Californians on the viability of the project," McCarthy said in an earlier prepared statement. "Its budget has ballooned by the billions, projected ridership numbers have proven exaggerated, and the private investment that was promised never materialized.
"And throughout it all, the Authority has gone to great lengths to keep these facts from California and American taxpayers. Just last week, Governor Newsom rightfully acknowledged the failure, saying: ‘ultimately, the current project, as planned, would cost too much and take too long.’
“It is time is to move on from the broken high-speed rail project and redirect our efforts to infrastructure projects that work for Californians."
The Trump administration argues California has failed to provide required matching funds and cannot finish work by a 2022 deadline.
Newsom claimed Wednesday that the Trump administration is engaging in "political retribution" by trying to take back the $3.5 billion already identified or spent on project.
Newsom said Trump is reacting to California's move to sue over Trump's emergency declaration to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The DOT is rescinding the $929 million in unspent federal funds, effective March 5, that was made available to the project 10 years ago through the Fiscal Year 2010 Consolidated Appropriations Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.