Two Kern County farmers have been appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee.
Brian Kirschenmann, a fifth-generation farmer and CEO of Kirschenmann Farms Inc., and Jeff Huckaby, a fourth-generation grower and president of Grimmway Enterprises Inc., are each expected to play a key role in advising Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on important fruit and vegetable issues in the agricultural industry, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, said in a news release announcing the appointments.
"The appointment of Brian and Jeff to the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Committee is a great development for Bakersfield, Kern County and Central Valley agriculture," McCarthy said in the release. "Their knowledge, hands-on experience, and expertise on specialty crops and agriculture will help ensure that Secretary Perdue gets the best advice possible so that USDA policies and programs promote robust agriculture in our community, state and nation."
Both McCarthy and Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, sent letters in September 2017 to Perdue in support of Huckaby’s nomination, according to the release from McCarthy's office. They touted Huckaby's experience at Grimmway, which they noted farms land throughout California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Georgia and Florida.
McCarthy, Valadao and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare also signed a letter sent to Perdue last May in support of Kirschenmann’s nomination. They noted the veteran grower is a recognized leader in his field, and not only serves on the Kern County Farm Bureau's board of directors but is also chairman of the California Potato Research Advisory Board.
"I feel honored to be a part of the FVIAC," Kirschenmann said in a statement. "And hopefully my expertise in operating multi-state farms, along with being one of the largest exporters of fresh potatoes will bring value to the group on a national and global level and help take U.S. agriculture to the next level."
Huckaby also issued a statement.
"I am honored and proud to be selected to serve on this committee, a critical touchpoint between producers and policymakers," he said. "I look forward to representing the unique needs of the agriculture industry in this role."
