McCarthy announces service academy nominees

unnamed (4).png

 Courtesy photo

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, held a meeting with this year’s service academy nominees from the 23rd Congressional District, which includes Kern, Tulare and Los Angeles counties.

Interested high school seniors can request a congressional nomination in a highly competitive application process that takes place each year.

This year's class of service academy nominees and alternates from the 23rd District include: Andrew Trottier of Liberty High School (United States Military Academy — competing alternate); Alaina Riggs of Tehachapi High School (United States Coast Guard Academy); Cameron Keene of Stockdale High School (United States Military Academy — competing alternate); Kali McCormick of Lancaster High School (United States Air Force Academy — competing alternate); Dominique Ramirez-Sefo of Independence High School (United States Air Force Academy — competing alternate); Wyatt Gore of Paraclete High School (United States Naval Academy — principal nominee); and Simon Ross, a homeschool student (United States Air Force Academy — principal nominee).

