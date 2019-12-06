Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced his nominations to the U.S. service academies Friday, choosing four nominees and a number of alternates from throughout the 23rd Congressional District.
Members of Congress annually choose one principal nominee and competing alternates for four of the nation's five military academies. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has a different selection process.
"Their willingness to raise their right hand and commit to a career of service speaks volumes of their character and potential," McCarthy said of the students. "They are the future officers of our Armed Forces, and I could not be prouder to have young students from our communities preparing to lead the charge in helping to keep our country safe."
The appointees are:
United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.: Holtman Dunham, 17, a homeschooled student in California City, the son of John and Vicki Dunham.
The alternates are: Lynlee Davis, Porterville High School; Trevor Frisbee, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (2019 Sherman E. Burroughs High School graduate in Ridgecrest); Noah Hinckley, San Diego State University (2019 Quartz Hill High School graduate); Alexander McEwen, Exeter Union High School; Caroline Pillers, Sherman E. Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest; Cooper Rudnick, Liberty High School; Sharon Sanders, Paraclete High School in Lancaster; Jacob Sibayan, USAF Academy Preparatory School (2018 Monache High School graduate in Porterville); and Nathan Smidt, Bakersfield Christian High School.
U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.: Magnus Loken, 16, Tehachapi High School, son of Solve and Alisha Loken.
The alternates are: Brady Foisy, Sherman E. Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest; Ashton Gaines, Bakersfield Christian High School; Jasmine Garza, Independence High School; and Kara McCormick, Lancaster High School.
U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.: Ashton Gaines, 18, Bakersfield Christian High School, son of Jeff and Laura Gaines.
The alternates are: Brandon Birka, Tehachapi High School; Johnny Ferguson, Desert Junior-Senior High School, Edwards AFB; Alexander McEwen, Exeter Union High School; Jonathan Rentfro, Stockdale High School; Nelson Rios, Greystone Preparatory School at Schreiner University (2019 Quartz Hill High School graduate); Brandon Self, Tehachapi High School; and Nathan Smidt, Bakersfield Christian High School.
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y.: Faerich Nieva, 17, Independence High School, daughter of Bryan Reed and Emma Nieva.
The alternates are: Brandon Birka, Tehachapi High School; Arianna Cardenas, Foothill High School; Ireland Comstock, Liberty High School; Johnny Ferguson, Desert Junior-Senior High School, Edwards AFB; Kara McCormick, Lancaster High School; and Sharon Sanders, Paraclete High School in Lancaster.
Each candidate was interviewed by McCarthy’s Academy Interview Committee in November and the committee's selections were forwarded to McCarthy.
The committee members were: Cam Martin, retired external affairs director at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center; Col. Sean Bradley, flight test engineer and 412th Electronic Warfare Group, Edwards AFB, (1996 USAFA graduate); Miles Muzio, chief meteorologist at KBAK TV, U.S. Air Force veteran; Terrie Bernardin, retired educator and principal at West High School in Bakersfield; and Les Clark, Jr., district administrator, West Side Recreation and Parks District and member of the Taft Union High School Board of Trustees.
