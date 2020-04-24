U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has invited all high school students in the 23rd Congressional District to compete in the 2020 “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition.
Students from Kern, Tulare and Los Angeles counties who reside in the congressman’s district can submit artwork digitally to participate.
“Though things may look quite different this year, I wanted to make sure that our district’s high school students still have an opportunity to take part in this annual tradition,” McCarthy said in a news release. “Throughout this time our students have remained incredibly resilient, and it is my hope that this art competition will help deliver them a sense of normalcy. As we come together as a community to flatten the curve and support our neighbors, I hope that this art competition will bring joy to our residents and remind everyone that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and each day we are one step closer to reaching it.”
The deadline for submissions is May 11. Entries can be emailed to CA23Art@mail.house.gov.
The winning entry will be displayed in a corridor leading to the U.S. Capitol for one year.
The artwork must be an original concept, two dimensional, and no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches and 4 inches in depth. Paintings, computer generated art, photography, drawings, collages and prints will be accepted.
