McCarthy announces $5M for Edwards Air Force Base

The U.S. Department of the Air Force has agreed to invest $5 million upgrading a high-altitude simulator at Edwards Air Force Base's Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate Rocket Propulsion Division.
The investment, announced Tuesday by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, follows congressional approval of the Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which at the congressman's request included $5 million for Air Force facility infrastructure.
The facility being modernized replicates conditions at 110,000 feet in support of tests for upper-stage rockets.
"The Department of Defense's decision earlier this year to renovate Test Stand 1-C and the Department of the Air Force's decision now to invest $5 million to upgrade a key test facility at the AFRL Rocket Lab underscores the important role that our community continues to play in advancing our nation's air and space enterprise," McCarthy said in a news release Tuesday.