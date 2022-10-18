 Skip to main content
McCarthy announces $5M for Edwards Air Force Base

Edwards flying.jpg

An F-35 and F-16 from Edwards Air Force Base are joined by an F-15E and F-22 from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, along with a Navy F-18 from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 out of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, Dec. 13, 2017, for an Orange Flag test exercise.

 U.S. Air Force Photo by Ethan Wagner

The U.S. Department of the Air Force has agreed to invest $5 million upgrading a high-altitude simulator at Edwards Air Force Base's Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate Rocket Propulsion Division.

The investment, announced Tuesday by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, follows congressional approval of the Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which at the congressman's request included $5 million for Air Force facility infrastructure.

