Wasco's mayor on Tuesday pressed directors of the California High-Speed Rail Authority to address worsening problems at a former farmworker housing complex vacated two years ago as part of local preparations for local construction of the train project.
Mayor Alex Garcia said discussions with agency staff have failed to produce an agreement on how to pay for demolition of the 1960s-era Wasco Farm Labor housing complex at 650 H St., which he said now attracts graffiti, crime and gang members to a property the city hopes will be redeveloped into an industrial center.
Last fall the city filed a federal complaint accusing the rail authority of violating residents' civil rights. That was after CEO Brian P. Kelly told Wasco's former mayor the agency had already paid $10 million to help relocate the complex and that it would spend no more.
The rail authority has problems beyond Wasco. Kelly recently informed the Biden administration it needs $1.4 billion and a one-year extension of a federal deadline so it can finish the project's initial, Central Valley portion.
'UNRESOLVED'
Speaking during a public comment period at the start of Tuesday's online meeting, Garcia told the board, "The matter still remains unresolved." He said by phone later the city could try to force an agreement by refusing to order street closures necessary for the project's construction in Wasco.
Chairman Tom Richards immediately replied to Garcia saying Kelly is working with the city to find a resolution.
Later, an agency spokeswoman said by email staff has for months sought opportunities for funding the property's abatement and demolition. She also referred to a letter Kelly sent former Mayor Tilo Cortez Jr. asserting the rail authority has no financial responsibility to pay for the site's demolition.
NO MORE
The letter reminded Cortez of the previous, $10 million investment and other, smaller contributions to small-business and workforce-development efforts in the city. Kelly cited portions of an earlier agreement stating the $10 million paid by the agency toward the new housing complex was the end of its obligation and that the city understood this when it accepted the money.
"As an organization, we are committed to working collaboratively with all cities along our alignment to ensure project impacts from construction are well understood and mitigated," Kelly wrote. "We also work with community leaders to ensure community-benefit projects are done consistent with the agreements we execute, in the interest of the community through working with its leaders, and in the best interest of California's taxpayers."
The letter went on to offer continued cooperation so that environmental justice issues are addressed along with discussions on "the unique circumstances Wasco is experiencing."
RISING COSTS
Initial estimates were that demolishing the site's roughly 200 buildings would cost about $5 million. But a new estimate noting the property contains asbestos put the cost at almost twice that much.
Garcia said in an interview blight has set in at the property, requiring resources and attention that distract the city from other priorities. The city had to pay for security gates and security personnel as "costs just continue to rise."
"We really need (the rail authority) to finish the job of abating the impacts they caused to our community," Garcia said. He added the city hopes to turn the site into an industrial site that will create local jobs.
WRONG SIDE
Two years ago the city opened 17-acre Rosaleda Village, a 226-unit housing complex near Wasco's schools and businesses along Gromer Avenue. It was funded one-fifth by the rail authority; most of the rest of the money came from the federal low-income tax credits program and state housing money.
There were two goals for relocating the more than 200 families living at the complex. Doing so avoided the need for a sound-barrier wall shielding residents from train noise, for one thing.
Relocation also united the community: Moving people to the new complex ensured they wouldn't be left on the literal and figurative wrong side of the tracks.