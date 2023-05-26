For all the months of work that went into renovating the Walmart Supercenter along Panama Lane next to Highway 99, one could have gotten the impression Friday that all might have been for naught but for the ceremonial powers vested in Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.

All had gone smoothly during the first part of the celebration as employees of Walmart store number 1574 milled about the parking lot in bright blue vests and customers took pictures with visiting product mascots Chester Cheetah, Buzz the Honey Nut Cheerios bee and Osito the Bimbo bear.