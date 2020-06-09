Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said in a video released Tuesday that she and other city leaders have intensified efforts to meet with community members and understand their concerns regarding justice and equality following the in-custody death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
The mayor said the city will continue reviewing policies to ensure police officers are using best practices to reduce violence. She added the city is committed to increasing communication with the public to know how changes are being made.
"Race has no impact on our decision making and police practices," Goh said in the video. "We will ... continue to listen to the public for your invaluable input on this issue moving forward."
She invites community leaders to continue taking part in discussions to create an action plan for addressing community concerns.
"By working together, we will build trust, we will see change and we will create a stronger community," Goh said.
Community members who would like to provide input may email mayor@bakersfieldcity.us.
