He's been gone a year, but evidence of his legacy and the indelible mark that he left on Bakersfield may actually be growing.
It was one year ago Sunday that Harvey L. Hall, Bakersfield's longest serving mayor, died unexpectedly just days after falling ill during a staff meeting at his beloved Hall Ambulance, the company he founded in 1971.
The cause was Creutzfeldt Jakob disease, a degenerative and fatal brain disorder he didn't know he had.
Today, every uniformed employee at Hall — and there are hundreds of them — wear a small metal monogram with the block letters HLH.
"It's an honor," said 28-year-old Natasha Towns, an emergency medical technician and scheduling assistant at Hall.
Towns recalled when she was hired two years ago Harvey Hall speaking with her about his vision for the company and her role in it.
"We feel very deeply about his passing," Towns said of the company's nearly 500 employees.
But Lavonne C. Hall, Harvey Hall's wife of three decades, assumed the responsibility of running the company following her husband's death, and delivered, Towns said, bringing continuity and leadership to Hall Ambulance in one of the most difficult times the company has ever faced.
"The administrative and executive staff — and really all the employees — have been fantastic," Lavonne Hall said. "They stepped up. They did what needed to be done."
Hall said she has heard a common thread coming from employees over the course of this transitional year: "They say, 'He taught me this. He trained me for this. I'm ready.'"
A smile spread across Mrs. Hall's face when she was asked if she ever thinks to herself, "What would Harvey do?"
"About 40 times a day," she said.
Mrs. Hall has moved into her late husband's office, but it remains virtually unchanged, except for the addition of a computer, a tool Harvey never learned to love. He didn't even use a smart phone, but relied on a flip-phone for cellular phone service, said Mark Corum, a longtime spokesman for the company.
The office includes mementos of all sorts, including a model of Medivac 1, Hall's air ambulance helicopter, and a photo of an orange and white Cadillac ambulance, the first one Hall owned.
Hanging over a chair is a handmade quilt, one of dozens being made from the 300 monogramed shirts the company founder owned. Most will be given to families with babies.
Downstairs, in the entrance to the administrative offices, a glass case displays various outfits worn by Hall during his long tenure as mayor. Currently the exhibit displays an Atlanta Braves uniform Hall wore in 2011 when he attended a Braves' fantasy camp.
But the rotated outfits also include the Cat in the Hat costume he wore to many of the 166 celebrity reader events he participated in at local schools. And the custom-made blue and gold Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunner jacket he wore to countless basketball games he attended at the local university. And so much more.
"We miss seeing Mayor Hall in his bright blue and gold leather jacket, sitting in his designated floor seat at every CSUB basketball home game," CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said in an email. "Even with his enormously busy schedule as mayor of Bakersfield and running a successful business, attending games was his passion."
As soon as next year, Hall's name will become a permanent part of the Icardo Center with the construction of the Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza, to be located on the concourse of the Icardo Center. An undisclosed gift from the Hall family will make the facilities improvement possible.
"What we reflect on now, a year after his death," Zelezny said, "is the example of engagement and community pride that he set for us all. We can’t wait to honor this great man and the legacy he left in the most appropriate way possible: By forever linking the name Harvey L. Hall to the Icardo Center, the home of his beloved 'Runners."
Signs of Hall's long history in Kern County are all over.
One of the first smocks — in Registered Nurse white — EMTs wore in the early days of Hall Ambulance Co. is on display at the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy on Easton Drive, a learning facility that hosts the Hall EMT Academy, the Hall Paramedic Academy, and numerous continuing education programs.
Other locations, scholarships and events named for Hall:
• The Harvey L. Hall Child Development Center on Stine Road.
• U.S. Army Arena Bowl presented the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Scholarship to Grant Bloom, Centennial High School.
• The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation's "Light Up the Night" established the Harvey L. Hall Community Partner Award.
• The Harvey L. Hall/Hall Medical Scholarship was established in 1999. It has awarded more than $76,000 in financial aid to 304 local students.
• Gold HLH block letter pins have been worn by all uniformed employees since last year’s Community Celebration honoring the life of the Mayor Hall.
• The Harvey L. Hall Lights & Sirens Invitational was renamed The Harvey L. Hall Lights & Sirens Memorial Invitational.
As Corum gave a reporter a guided tour of the downtown facility, he noted the one-year anniversary of Hall’s passing on May 19 happens to be the kick off date for this year’s National EMS Week. A remembrance in the form of a moment of silence message from Lavonne Hall will be broadcast across Hall's radio channel at 10 a.m.
When someone mentioned how clean all of the parked ambulances looked, Corum said each unit is washed every day before log on.
"With Mr. Hall it was always about the first impression," Corum said.
Nedra Thompson, a 19-year Hall employee who was named dispatcher of the year in 2011, said she can hardly believe a year has passed since Hall's death.
When you work for Hall Ambulance, it's not just a job, she said.
"This is his legacy. This is his life," she said. "I have the highest of respect for Mr. Hall.
"Next to my daddy, it was Mr. Hall."
