Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh called on residents to protect health and safety and help keep Bakersfield open in an Independence Day weekend video message.
"We're privileged as Americans to live in a great country where we can enjoy freedom. As we celebrate that freedom, I'm calling on our residents to help protect the health and safety of our families and keep Bakersfield open. I believe we can do both," Goh said.
The mayor urged the public to help keep their family, friends and neighbors safe, help them stay employed and keep their businesses open.
"Two actions can make a difference: wear face coverings and avoid gatherings," Goh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.