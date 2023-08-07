Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, offering to help bridge differences between Sacramento and Kern County, wrote Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter last month that calls for strengthening financial support for carbon management and moderating anti-oil policies she said hurt the regional and state economies.
Her July 27 letter, posted online Friday by county Supervisor Jeff Flores, says the local community recognizes the need for further transitioning Kern’s workforce toward renewable energy production. But because such a change cannot realistically be carried out “overnight,” she added, the Newsom administration should work with local government and industry leaders in “acknowledging challenges and crafting workable solutions.”
“We need the state to create certainty, stability and cause for investment — rather than causing endless disruption with red tape bureaucracy and lawsuits,” Goh wrote. She said by email Monday she has not yet received a response from the governor.
The concerns raised in her letter reiterate points made in recent years by county officials and local oil producers that have filed legal challenges to the administration’s restrictions on oil production. What may be new is her invitation to work directly with the governor to find a solution.
A spokesman for the governor responded to a request for comment Monday by providing background information on the administration’s past workforce-related investments totaling many tens of millions of dollars in Kern County, as well as a list of opportunities for more such money in the future. But he offered no formal statement about the mayor’s letter.
In a related development, the state on Monday announced a series of 18 grants totaling more than $41 million to help fund workforce development projects supporting what are called high-road training partnerships set up to help underserved communities become more climate resilient. The only such effort in Kern was not on Monday’s list of recipients.
Kern County is among California regions impacted most heavily by Newsom’s ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. In addition to planning to phase out all in-state oil production, of which 70% occurs in Kern, the governor has scaled back issuing of oil drilling permits and banned locally common oil-field techniques, among other policies criticized by the industry as chasing production overseas.
Goh’s two-page letter said “great uncertainty” looms over Bakersfield and the county because of threats to oil as well as agriculture. But farming, which faces unpredictability because of groundwater pumping restrictions and changing weather patterns, was a minor focus of last month’s correspondence.
The mayor noted more than 13,000 county residents work for the petroleum industry, directly or indirectly, and that oil field workers earn 48% more money than their local peers in other industries. Eight of Kern’s top taxpayers are energy companies, which together pay $9.2 billion per year to the county’s economy.
Her letter pointed out that Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC, acquired earlier this year by Canadian and German interests, recently laid off about 100 employees, or about 10% of its payroll.
“When you speak of new ‘green careers,’ our people fear those careers won’t appear in the Central Valley in time to rescue their futures,” Goh wrote.
She specifically requested Newsom’s leadership with the California Air Resources Board and state Legislature to drive market-based incentives for carbon dioxide removal, which is seen as a climate strategy well-suited to Kern’s geology, industrial wherewithal and workforce. Several local oil producers have proposed carbon capture and storage projects on their own or as part of a local collaboration.
“Bakersfield residents would be a perfect fit for this technology if it’s made a priority,” Goh wrote. “I am happy to assist you in doing so.”
Previously, when pressed about how the administration will help Kern County adjust to a future without local oil production, the governor has repeatedly pointed to a $600 million “community economic resilience fund” he said was inspired by Kern’s strategic and collaborative efforts to create quality new jobs. But no money has been awarded in the county beyond a $5 million planning grant, and earlier this year the administration overlooked a local application while giving eight other communities a total of $39 million for regionally focused economic development work.
Although it received no award Monday, the local high-road training partnership led by the Kern Community College District received almost $2.5 million from the state early this year in support of a coalition of community-based organizations, trainers, labor representatives, employers and educators. The plan is to spend three years training workers in new and emerging energy industries in the fields of electric vehicle infrastructure, carbon management and micro-grids.
“We continue to be very involved with our community partners in seeking additional opportunities to support our region’s workforce and educational needs,” the district said by email Monday. “KCCD has submitted for additional HRTP (high-road training partnership) funding, for which applications are still under review.”
