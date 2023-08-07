Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, offering to help bridge differences between Sacramento and Kern County, wrote Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter last month that calls for strengthening financial support for carbon management and moderating anti-oil policies she said hurt the regional and state economies.

Her July 27 letter, posted online Friday by county Supervisor Jeff Flores, says the local community recognizes the need for further transitioning Kern’s workforce toward renewable energy production. But because such a change cannot realistically be carried out “overnight,” she added, the Newsom administration should work with local government and industry leaders in “acknowledging challenges and crafting workable solutions.”

