Have you ever seen road construction as thick and widespread in Bakersfield as it is this summer? You try to avoid one traffic tie-up only to stumble upon another. And another.
Early last week, turning left from Oak Street to Rosedale Highway required three cycles of the light. Why? Because traffic was gridlocked on Rosedale, between Oak and Buck Owens Boulevard. And it was bumper-to-bumper to the east and west as far as the eye could see.
It wasn't rush hour. It was mid-afternoon. But the area is under construction.
Meanwhile, local motorists are getting frustrated.
"Help! The whole town is in gridlock!" longtime Bakersfield resident Stephen Montgomery said on a Facebook post. Montgomery termed the phenomenon he and others are feeling as, “Construction fatigue."
Luis Topete, project manager for the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, the organization coordinating a good chunk of the work, acknowledged that the city is swarming with road projects.
"It's all over," he said. "Everywhere."
But Topete said an opportunity has presented itself that cannot be passed up. "Finally we have the money." And when it comes to government funding, you often must use it or lose it.
More than a dozen-and-a-half locals joined a discussion on Facebook about how they're dealing.
"I’ve been avoiding H Street, especially at California Avenue," commented Karen Rowles. "Road closure and flashing red intersection. Took me nearly 30 minutes to get through that mess."
Many are avoiding Highway 99, which has multiple projects happening simultaneously. You're just asking to crawl if you choose southbound 99 on a Friday afternoon.
And if you pick the wrong time to get from 99 to Oak Street, plan to grumble — and possibly swear — now that the eastbound lanes on Rosedale Highway have narrowed to two, and the dedicated right turn lane to Oak has temporarily disappeared behind concrete lane barriers.
The road rage can bring out some aggressive behaviors.
On a recent afternoon as motorists waited in gridlock on Rosedale Highway, just west of Oak Street, the driver of a white Lexus drove outside the concrete barriers through the off-limits and unpaved construction zone, taking a risky and illegal shortcut.
Some deal with it with anger, some with humor.
On this reporter's Facebook post, Katrina Barnum Huckins said she's keeping her alternative routes to herself, thank you.
"I’m not telling anyone the roads I take," she wrote. "Don’t need no mo traffic."
Rodger McDonald compared the spate of new construction with a city in Texas.
"It’s starting to look like Dallas here," McDonald said. "Road construction hasn’t stopped there in over 30 years. (There are) always detours through downtown Dallas."
Lisa Kimble Edmonston commented that she had a conversation with an Uber driver, who, like her, is trying to get "creative" with alternate routes.
"Having been born and raised here, I've never seen so much going on at one time," she said. "Excited for the ease and convenience it promises when it's all said and done."
Some acknowledge the frustration and inconvenience, but try to keep it all in perspective.
"It's always a pain, but we are lucky to have all the road improvements we've had in the last 10 years or so, and the ones that are being done," said Jason Badgley. "We're getting more and more traffic and it's being accommodated. If you try to drive in other major cities, you see that we've got it pretty good!"
Meanwhile, John Irby noted that the "road work is certainly painful but I get most of my mental anguish from the always-increasing amount of bad drivers and race car truckers constantly switching lanes at high speeds and eventually slowing down and blocking the fast-lane traffic."
Police advise drivers to give themselves more time to get to work or to that doctor's appointment. Becoming frustrated or enraged may only make things worse.
Or get a job that benefits from the construction. That may put a smile on your face as you wait in traffic, like it does for Robin Cierley.
"When I see the roads like this it makes me smile because that means my bonus will be very good," Cierley teased in Facebook. "Sorry not sorry peeps but I do contracts for all the road stuff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.