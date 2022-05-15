'May Revise' shares Newsom's priorities in $300B spending plan

“Simply without precedent.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom is a man of many superlatives, but even he seemed to struggle this week to adequately describe just how much extra cash the state of California will have to spend in the coming year’s budget: $97.5 billion.
Speaking for more than two hours in a press conference in Sacramento, Newsom unveiled his latest record spending proposal for the coming fiscal year on Friday. Riding a superheating economy and drawing disproportionately from the state’s highest earners, the state is now projected to have a surplus bigger than California — or any state — has ever had, and significantly more than the $76 billion that the governor predicted in January.
Roughly half of the surplus is required by law to be spent on education. That leaves “only” roughly $49 billion in discretionary money, and the governor wants to reserve 99 percent of that for one-time spending: $18.1 billion to provide financial relief for Californians buffeted by inflation, plus $37 billion for infrastructure investments, including $5.6 billion for education facility upgrades, and an extra $2.3 billion for the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
The massive windfall that the state is sitting on, coupled with the state’s progressive tax system is a sign of “the concentration of wealth and success in the hands of a few that are enjoying abundance in historic and unprecedented ways,” Newsom said. “I am proud of California’s progressive tax system … and we’re the beneficiary of that.”
Now the ball is in the state Legislature’s court as key lawmakers in the Assembly and the state Senate decide where they agree with the governor and which priorities they want to haggle over before the June 15 deadline to pass a final, balanced budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The “May revise” rollout is part of the annual call-and-response between the governor’s office and the Legislature over how to spend your tax dollars. Each year, the governor sets the negotiations in motion in January with a preliminary budget proposal. This year, Newsom’s proffer included a record surge in K-12 education spending, along with multi-billion dollar proposals to ramp up the state’s wildfire prevention projects, convert more vacant hotels into housing for the homeless and open up Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance program for the poor, to all undocumented immigrants.
What Newsom unveiled today is a retake on that earlier budget blueprint, but freshened up with new estimates of the state’s fiscal future. Tack on the extra surplus money and you end up with a new record-high total: $300.7 billion.
When discussing money on the scale of the California state budget, it’s easy to lose perspective. But to be clear, even by Golden State standards, that is an astounding amount of money.
What a difference two years makes. In May 2020, with the state still weathering the first surge of COVID-19, the governor’s Department of Finance projected a $54 billion deficit and a year of Great Depression-level unemployment rates. Neither came to pass, just the opposite: Boosted by rosy economic conditions for the state’s highest earners and a massive influx of cash from the federal government, state coffers have been overflowing for the last two years.
Still, Newsom and the Legislature’s budget staff add a note of caution: The war in Ukraine, rising inflation and higher interest rates are increasing uncertainty. And capital gains as a percentage of personal income is the highest since 1999, just before the dot.com bust.
For the governor and Democratic leadership in the Assembly and Senate, having to divvy up billions of new dollars during an election year is a good problem to have. But on financial aid to struggling families, the scale of the state’s drought response, what to do about the sky-high price of gasoline and other pressing policy conundrums, not everyone is on the same page.
Here are other highlights from the governor’s latest spending plan:
Cash for Californians
If the average Californian hears anything about today’s announcement it’s probably this: The governor wants to send $400 to most of the state’s car owners.
That’s been the governor’s idea to help drivers bear the cost of historically elevated gas prices. In the face of pushback from environmentalists, he also wants to throw in $750 million to entice transit agencies to make bus and rail travel free for three months. And lest he be accused to throwing money at those who don’t need it, the proposal is limited to drivers whose cars are worth under an as-yet unspecified cap.
Despite all that, there’s some distance between this proposal and the Legislature’s, where Democratic leaders want to send cash rebates to Californians making less than $250,000, car owners or not. And it’s even further still from the GOP plan, which is simply to suspend the state gas tax.
“I have all the confidence in the world we’ll be able to square those modest differences and we’ll come around to a number and a strategy that’s in the best interests of Californians,” Newsom said.
Anti-poverty advocates, however, continued to criticize Newsom’s plan for cash aid to drivers, arguing that relief should be targeted most to the lowest-earning Californians hardest hit by price increases.
Whither retail theft?
In January, when Newsom rolled out his first budget proposal, a spate of holiday season smash-and-grab thefts were still dominating the headlines. He responded by asking the Legislature for an extra $350 million to combat “organized retail theft” rings.
Now that voter anxiety seems to have moved on to other issues, the governor appears to have taken the advice of the Legislative Analyst’s Office, which criticized the proposal for lacking “clear and specific objectives” and focused his public safety spending elsewhere.
Instead, Newsom is prioritizing areas such as “wellness” grants for police by creating a one-time $50 million grant for counties and cities to improve officers’ health and well-being. He’s also looking to fund mobile probation centers and to provide more resources to help California tribes find missing Indigenous people.
Following a yearslong trend, the governor also hints at the possibility of shuttering more state prisons. Though the state prison population has ticked up slightly since the early days of the pandemic, it still sits at a decade-long trough and is expected to continue trending down. Today’s budget proposal notes that the state may be able to “close three additional state prisons by 2024-25.”
Fire, drought and cow-watching satellites
With the state bracing for yet another season of extreme heat, wildfire and drought, Newsom’s revised budget includes an additional $8 billion to increase the reliability of the state’s power grid and hasten the development of clean energy projects.
One notable new investment: $100 million towards carbon-removal technologies — trapping carbon dioxide emitted by smokestacks and injecting it into the ground for long-term storage.
Newsom also acknowledged the stress that the state’s never-ending wildfire season takes on fire crews by asking for $233 million to bolster Cal Fire. The proposed budget adds an additional $104 million to add 270 positions over four years, something the agency has been seeking for some time.
As drought deepens and spring brings increased water use in cities and towns, Newsom is asking for additional $1.3 billion in drought and water resilience spending, up from $750 million in his January plan. The total would add to last year’s water and drought budget of $5.2 billion over three years.
Newsom also proposed spending $44 million to modernize California’s byzantine water rights system and bolster enforcement. Funding for water resiliency and drought relief for urban and small water systems more than doubled in the latest budget proposal, a sign of the dry, difficult conditions the administration anticipates in the summer ahead.
And following through on a vow by his predecessor for California to “launch its own damn satellite,” the governor is proposing to spend another $100 million to send up methane-monitoring satellites to monitor climate-warming emissions from livestock.
In total, the governor is proposing to spend an additional $9.5 billion in climate investments over his January blueprint, bringing the total to $32 billion. But for some advocates, that still isn’t enough.
“It’s disappointing to see the May Revision isn’t putting much more of our budget surplus to work at the scale required to stop climate change from destroying the California we love,” EnviroVoters head Mary Creasman said in a statement. The organization wants the state to invest an additional $75 billion to fight climate change over the next five years.
On K-12 education: ‘That’s a number you’ve never seen’
Districts have weathered two COVID-19 surges this school year, one fueled by the delta variant in the summer and another by omicron in the winter. That’s left many districts hurtling towards a “fiscal cliff,” while students and teachers across the state scramble to catch up.
The budget proposal would assuage some of the fiscal concerns from education officials by tweaking the way that school districts get state funding. Under the governor’s plan, districts will have the option of being funded based on a combination of current enrollment and pre-pandemic attendance rates. That’s a change in policy from Newsom’s January budget, which proposed allowing districts to use a three-year daily attendance average. District officials statewide feared that the high number of absences this year would have skewed that average and resulted in less funding.
More good news for public school administrators: This plan also boosts education funding across the board. Overall funding went from $119 billion in January to $128.3 billion, with a $2.1 billion boost specifically for schools and districts with more low-income students, English learners and foster children.
In total, districts will receive $22,850 per student, a historic high. About $16,991 of that per-pupil funding will come from Proposition 98, a state constitutional amendment that requires the state to set a certain amount of its discretionary funding aside for education.
“That’s a number you’ve never seen in California,” Newsom crowed, before going on to offer another dig at red states — notably Florida. “I see some of these governors out there, their big idea of education reform is what you can’t say in a classroom.”
Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell, a Long Beach Democrat who leads the education committee, said given the state’s record surplus, the governor’s budget should be allocating even more to public education.
He called Newsom’s plan “a good starting point,” but said “it still falls short of reflecting the realities our schools are facing.”
A little more on housing
To address California’s homelessness crisis, Newsom added $700 million atop his originally proposed $2 billion in January — and the whopping $12 billion announced last year — to fund mainly interim solutions, such as tiny homes and encampment cleanups. Absent, however, was a long-term extension of the flexible grants included in last year’s budget that local governments have been seeking.
One person’s “flexible” is another’s “unaccountable,” Newsom said: “Understandably, they want more funding, they want more predictability. But understandably as well, you, as taxpayers, are waiting for their plans.”
In response, a coalition of mayors across California’s 13 largest cities led by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that flexible homeless funding “remains our highest priority.”
Newsom also proposed $65 million to administer CARE Court, his proposal to compel people with serious disabilities into treatment, which is now winding its way through the Legislature.
On the housing front, Senate leader Atkins’ ambitious $10 billion, 10-year proposal to spur homeownership got no love in Newsom’s revised proposal. Instead, he added $500 million on top of the previously proposed $2 billion housing budget to mainly fund the conversion of vacant malls and storefronts into homes.
Echoing his Republican challengers in the unsuccessful effort last year to remove him from office, Newsom cast some blame for the housing crisis on the state’s premier environmental law — but proposed little in the way of change. Instead, he said he signed 17 CEQA reform bills and looks forward to working with legislators on more proposals that provide more certainty and more predictability to address housing affordability issues.