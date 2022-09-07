 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mathematician and political commentator next speaker in BC series

Dr. James Lindsay

Mathematician, author and political commentator Dr. James Lindsay will speak at Bakersfield College on Thursday as part of its Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series.

 Courtesy of Dr. James Lindsay

Bakersfield College continues its 2022-2023 Distinguished Speaker Series this week with mathematician and political commentator Dr. James Lindsay.

Lindsay, founder of New Discourses, an organization dedicated to shining the light of objective truth in subjective darkness, will speak at two sessions on Thursday.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases