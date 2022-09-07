Mathematician and political commentator next speaker in BC series

Bakersfield College continues its 2022-2023 Distinguished Speaker Series this week with mathematician and political commentator Dr. James Lindsay.
Lindsay, founder of New Discourses, an organization dedicated to shining the light of objective truth in subjective darkness, will speak at two sessions on Thursday.
He has written six books on subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He co-wrote "Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity ― and Why This Harms Everybody" and is the author of the new book "Race Marxism."
Lindsay has been a featured guest on Fox News, Glenn Beck, NPR and "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.
Attendees will have two chances to hear Lindsay on Thursday: 2 p.m. at the Levan Center for the Humanities and 7 p.m. at the Indoor Theatre, both located on Bakersfield College’s campus at 1801 Panorama Drive.
The series, which brings community leaders from around the world whose achievements have had national and/or international significance, continues through April 13.
Other speakers in the series include:
• Rev. James Lawson, pioneer, strategist of nonviolence and revolutionary activist (Oct. 2)
• Mark Rabbitt, speaker, trainer, leadership authority (Nov. 15)
• Evan Austin, Paralympic, medalist and coach (Jan. 19)
• Dr. Eddie Cole, author, professor and scholar (Feb. 9)
• Kwame Anthony Appiah, ethicist, arbiter and philosopher (Feb. 23)
• Dr. Rosemarie Zagarri, historian, author and professor (March 2)
• Will Gadd, athlete, adventurist and guide (March 23)
• Dr. Melanie Lundquist, philanthropist, visionary and advocate (April 13)
