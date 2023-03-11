 Skip to main content
Math Field Day returns to in-person event to celebrate 50th year

Jasmine Herring, an Independence High senior, had only heard about competing at the Lee Webb Math Field Day from her siblings.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID and went virtual last year. Math Field Day returned as an in-person event on Saturday at Cal State Bakersfield for its 50th year.

