Maternal grandfather of Cal City toddlers files claims against CPS

The maternal grandfather of Orrin and Orson West — the California City brothers whose adoptive parents now face murder charges in their deaths — has filed a claim against the Kern County Department of Human Services for allowing the boys to reside with their adoptive parents after he requested custody.
Leif Dean, the maternal grandfather, seeks upward of $25,000 in a civil case against Child Protective Services, an agency under the Department of Human Services. He maintains the agency ignored his requests to gain custody of Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, after they were adopted by Trezell and Jacqueline West. The claim is filed under the Kern County Board of Supervisors Tuesday agenda.
“His rights … were taken away and divested when CPS did what they did and handled everything inappropriately,” said Antonio Castillo, Dean’s attorney. The biological family “begged and pleaded with CPS to put the boys” in their custody, Castillo added.
The brothers’ adoptive parents, Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, are each charged with two counts of second-degree murder, a single charge of involuntary manslaughter, a pair of willful cruelty to a child charges, conspiracy and falsely reporting an emergency.
Assistant County Counsel Kendra Graham wrote in an email she has not yet reviewed the claim. She added the office cannot comment on pending or potential legal matters. Jana Slagle, the spokeswoman for the Kern DHS, said previously she cannot comment on any legal matters pertaining to this case because of privacy reasons.
Castillo is also representing the toddlers’ biological father, Charles Pettus, and paternal grandmother, Brenda Pettus, who have filed a lawsuit against CPS making similar allegations. He said he hopes to add Dean to the lawsuit. Kern County has rejected the claim, the attorney added.
The county was also served with a claim from the biological mother and maternal grandmother of the West toddlers. Both women, who are represented by a different attorney, are seeking $40 million from the county and allege CPS negligently placed the brothers with their adoptive parents.
Castillo said the standard procedure dictates asking the biological family to take care of the children before removing parental rights, and CPS didn’t do that.
Castillo added he is unaware why CPS declined to give the boys to the biological family, but “whatever those reasons are, they will come to light.”
Graham, the assistant county counsel, said Kern County will have 45 days to review the claim.