Mass vaccination efforts for farm workers will be held at Forty Acres in Delano

Central Valley farm workers will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine over a six-weekend period in March and April at the historic Forty Acres property just west of Delano.
The vaccination clinics will operate through a partnership between the United Farm Workers, UFW Foundation, Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County, Kern Medical Center and Cesar Chavez Foundation, which owns and manages the grounds.
According to a joint news release from the organizations, the first clinics will be held Saturday and Sunday at the property, located at 30168 Garces Hwy. The news release stated that the clinics should be able to accommodate thousands of farm workers in the region.
Appointments can be made through the bilingual toll free call centers of UFW Foundation, 661-501-4280, and the Latino COVID-19 task force’s Project Abuelita, 661-525-5900.
Vaccinations will be administered at the Forty Acres by Kern Medical Center staff. They will also handle check-in and administration, according to the news release.
Vaccinations are open to all farm workers 18 years and older at no charge. There is no requirement for health insurance or a doctor’s note, according to the news release.
Below is a schedule for vaccination clinics that are providing the first round of shots at the Forty Acres. Details on the second round of shots is yet to be announced.
• Weekend 1: Saturday, 1-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Weekend 2: Saturday, March 20, 1-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Weekend 3: Saturday, March 27, 1-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Special event: Cesar Chavez birthday on Wednesday, March 31, 4-7 p.m.