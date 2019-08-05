Jennifer Williams thinks about the specter of mass shootings almost every day. She works at a local elementary school and she says preparation for it is “a daily thing.”
Jena Lords, an employee at Cal State Bakersfield, believes “it’s not a matter of if but when” her hometown is added to the hit list, along with El Paso, Gilroy, Dayton and so many other American cities and towns.
“I think twice about going to concerts or movies because people ... are crazy,” Lords, who has a permit to carry a concealed handgun, said in response to a Facebook post.
“Situational awareness and hypervigilance is how I will survive,” she added. “I also never shop alone anymore and I hardly go out at night anymore. Also looking to relocate out of state ASAP to a more gun-owner friendly state.”
The recent cluster of horrific mass shootings is on the minds of everyday people in Bakersfield and surrounding communities. Local businesses and institutions are also affected, although they are understandably reluctant to say much.
“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families in El Paso and Dayton,” Tejon Ranch Co. said in a statement Monday.
With shopping centers, malls and stores becoming targets of mass shooters, the owner and developer of Tejon Outlets off Interstate 5 south of Bakersfield, said the security of their guests and employees is of paramount importance.
“We believe it’s best not to publicly discuss or reveal specific security protocols or strategies,” Tejon said in a statement, “but we do take every potential security threat into account, which includes — unfortunately, but necessarily — what occurred over the weekend.”
Sgt. Nathan McCauley, a spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department, said sworn officers train regularly, and the department has conducted ongoing training specific to mass shooting incidents. But nothing has changed since news broke of the weekend incidents, including the shooting in El Paso now being investigated as domestic terrorism.
“We have had businesses asking for extra law enforcement presence,” he said, especially when they are planning a large public event.
Bakersfield resident Cherylanne Farley said the mass shootings have made her more careful, anxious and sad.
“I have learned situational awareness which I hate using,” she said on Facebook. “As a former nurse I planned to take advanced trauma first aid then saw how tremendous injuries are from mass shooter weapons and walked away.”
Mathematically, the risk of being murdered by someone else’s bullet is essentially the same as it has been, said storyteller and humorist Brian Parks.
“All I can say is that I haven’t died yet,” Parks said. “I’m not changing my routine and I’m not moving.”
Williams, who works in an elementary school library, described the atmosphere on campus as much more controlled than many adults experienced as children, including a “locked campus, classroom doors remain locked, all campus personnel wear ID, all visitors sign in through the office and wear badges or stickers, drills, long discussions with students every time there is a shooting because it’s on the news and they’re scared.”
During the entire school year, she said, “worry about it and preparation for it are a daily thing.”
