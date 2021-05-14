Masks still required for now in Kern, statewide despite new CDC guidance

The federal government may have relaxed its mask recommendations, but masks continue to be required under California rules, a Kern County Public Health official said Friday morning.
"California Department of Public Health has not updated their mask guidance at this time. California residents should continue to follow the current state face covering guidance," said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the county's public health department, in an email.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings.
However, statewide masking rules have not yet changed and state and local rules supersede the federal government's recommendations.
"As of right now, the newly released CDC guidance isn't changing much for us. We are continuing to follow the California Department of Public Health guidance regarding face coverings," said Erin Briscoe, spokeswoman for the Kern High School District, the largest school district in the county.
California requires face masks to be worn in indoor settings outside your home regardless of vaccination status. However, a group of fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without wearing a mask. Individuals who are fully vaccinated may also go without a mask outdoors except if attending crowded events, like a parade, fair or sports event.
California’s Department of Public Health said late Thursday that the state is reviewing the new guidance on masking requirements, according to the Associated Press.
At least 60 percent of residents 16 and older are partially vaccinated in California. But in Kern County, the rate stood at 43.4 percent as of Thursday. Those figures are based on people ages 16 and over who were eligible to get the vaccine. On Thursday, the county announced that children 12 to 15 may now get the vaccine.
The Sacramento Bee reported earlier this week that Cal-OSHA, which regulates workplace safety in the state, will consider a change to existing COVID-19 rules that would eliminate the need for workers to physically distance themselves and no longer require fully vaccinated workers to wear masks when working outdoors. Fully vaccinated workers would no longer be required to wear masks indoors when around other vaccinated workers. The changes, which will be considered by the agency's board on May 20, would take effect in August.