As cases of coronavirus have begun to rise, California is now requiring people to wear masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.
The new rule represents an attempt to stifle the spread of COVID-19 as the state allows more and more businesses to reopen.
The masks limit the release of “infected droplets” that are spread by talking, coughing and sneezing, the California Department of Public Health said in a new guidance document about face-covering use. The masks are particularly important for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals, the department said, who play an important part in community spread.
“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement about the new order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”
The new guidelines require people to wear face coverings in most public settings, including when inside of or in line to get into any indoor public space.
Masks are also required when outside and maintaining a six-foot separation from people not living within the same household isn't feasible.
Even before the governor made his announcement, Kern County officials stressed the importance personal protective equipment and hygiene practices as important factors of keeping coronavirus cases low.
“It’s very important that everybody continues to practice good hygiene, that’s the number one way that this has slowed and the curve has flattened,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said during a press conference Thursday. “Distancing, masks if you can’t distance. Those are the things that really, that’s the cornerstone of keeping the curve flat and avoiding getting into trouble with our hospitals.”
The county has maintained that the risk for spreading coronavirus remains low as long as businesses and patrons follow state guidelines. Outside of skilled nursing facilities — which continue to struggle containing COVID-19 outbreaks — Kern County Public Health Services said transmission among family members was a primary factor for coronavirus spread.
“Once you are infected, then it is not unlikely that others in your same household become infected. That’s our most common situation that we see,” said Kim Hernandez, lead epidemiologist with Public Health Services.
She added that no large outbreaks with ongoing transmission had been linked to any community event or location.
Over the past few weeks, the number of positive coronavirus cases reported each day has gradually risen. Public Health Director Matt Constantine said Thursday the county was averaging about 80 cases per day.
At the current rate, Kern County could run out of ICU beds by July, according to a model provided to the county from the state, with a peak caseload expected in February. Constantine said the state’s model allowed the county to plan for worst case scenario and would be impacted moving forward by a number of variables.
“Probably the most significant variable that affects it is our ability to adhere to these interventions,” he said. “And we have flattened the curve as we’ve looked through the months. We have made an impact.”
Flattening the curve further, and bringing the peak number of cases below what local hospitals could handle, could depend on Kern County residents’ ability to follow state guidelines.
“This virus is here. It is spreading through our community. It will continue to spread through our community for months and months to come,” Alsop said. “And it’s important to make sure that we are doing all of these things, and going about our business, following the best practices that are being provided by the state.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report
