Marvin Dean, a longtime community organizer and three-time city council candidate, passed away Sunday morning after a brief illness.
He was 66.
“We lost a good one,” said Nick Hill, Dean’s business manager and friend. “Marvin, he was always helping people here in Kern County.”
Dean was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1970.
Although many Bakersfield residents may recognize Dean for his three ultimately unsuccessful campaigns for the Ward 1 city council seat, Dean was well-known at city hall and among the city’s African-American community as an advocate for minority representation in business, particularly in the construction industry.
Dean worked as a Pacific Gas & Electric journeyman lineman for 20 years, and he was a self-employed contractor.
He founded the Kern Minority Contractors Association as well as the A Philip Randolph Community Development Corporation.
He was a strong supporter of the state’s high-speed rail project.
He sat on numerous boards, including the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Business Advisory Council.
“He was a champion for the rights of the disenfranchised and people who didn’t have access to opportunity,” said Dean’s friend and business partner Adrienne Herd. “He scarified a lot of the niceties that people see as being the ultimate for his desire to be a gateway of opportunity for people.”
Much of Dean’s advocacy went toward increasing minority representation on construction projects funded with state and federal money.
“All you have to do is go up and down the freeway,” Hill said. “You see absolutely zero African-Americans working (on construction sites) like there are no capable African-Americans out there.”
Hill noted Dean was making progress getting more minorities the opportunity to work on the projects at the time of his passing.
Another of Dean’s passions was improving Ward 1, where he lived.
He said in an interview before his death that he typically received two to three calls per week from Ward 1 residents needing something fixed.
He helped out so often, people sometimes mistook him for their councilperson, he said.
After his passing, Hill said he would try to continue Dean’s legacy.
“I will continue that fight,” Hill said. “I’m gonna make sure this battle he was fighting, that that battle rages on.”
Dean is survived by nine siblings and five children.
A funeral service will be held for Dean at 2 p.m., Saturday, at First Union Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.