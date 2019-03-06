Robert Dues and Jennifer Castiglioni were teenage sweethearts in the late 1980s. And like parachute pants and Flock of Seagulls, they didn't last.
But 30 years later, fate, love — and Facebook — brought them back together.
Castiglioni moved to Bakersfield to be with Dues. They moved in together, even talked of marriage. But Dues hadn't officially asked — until Friday, when he placed a quarter-page ad in The Californian with the headline, "Jennifer, will you marry me?"
"I know love at first sight happens, because I have been in love with you since the day we met in 1988," Dues wrote in his ad. "I loved you then, I love you now. Please let me love you forever."
Apparently, romance still works.
"When she saw it, she nearly jumped out of bed," Dues said.
And even better ... she said yes.
It wasn't quite that simple
Dues is now 47, Castiglioni, 49. And as the couple looks back three decades they realize how immature and ill-prepared they were for a serious relationship at 17 and 19.
"We got together in 1988," Castiglioni recalled. "We moved into this little studio at F and 13th in Sacramento.
"We paid $125 per month rent," she said. "We were, like, 'Yes, this is livin'!"
But their low-rent rendezvous was not destined to last. Castiglione was a little older, and more mature.
"He couldn't pay the bills," she remembered. "He was a partier."
"I left him. It was September of 1989. I remember it like it was yesterday," she said. "I was 20 by then. I was just trying to grow up."
Life happens
The short version: They both married. And later divorced.
Dues, who was a high school dropout in 1988, went back to school, got his GED, and became a licensed vocational nurse. Eventually he went to work for the county of Kern.
Castiglione was living in Monterey. During a visit to Sacramento, she went to their old neighborhood.
"I went back to the place we lived at 13th and F," she said. "I took a picture and sent it to Rob, with the words, 'Remember when?'"
That started a conversation. Several conversations.
"I'm like, hmmm, Rob's grown up a little bit."
But nobody said love is easy. Soon after they reconnected and Castiglione moved to Bakersfield, her mom was diagnosed with bone cancer.
But rather than cut and run, Dues invited his lover's mom to join them at his home. Not only did he have a spare bedroom, he was a nurse.
Castiglione's mom lived there for the final six months of her life.
Back to the future
When the young lovers reunited as middle-aged lovers, they realized the core of who they were all those years ago was still present.
Dues still wrote songs on his guitar, and wrote one about Castiglioni, his dream lover. As a 19-year-old, she had swooned. Three decades later, she still does, even though they laugh that he's a terrible singer.
"Not only is he good with words," she said, laughing, "but he does dishes and laundry, too."
She kept a photo album all these years filled with pictures of the two of them.
"That innocence you have in your youth," she said, "it's a pure love. A trust."
That "mustard seed of trust" is still there.
When her mom got sick, she knew bringing her to Bakersfield was the right thing to do.
"It's a deep knowing inside," she said.
For Dues, their rekindled romance is real. It's right. It's a second chance at love.
But why propose in newsprint?
"I just wanted to do something extravagant," he said, "but I don't have an extravagant budget."
"To me, this is a 31-year-old dream come true."
That’s Awsome , Life has something in store for us all , No one can tell the end of our story not even us .
