A Kern County jury found Marquis Candler guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Candler, who was also found guilty of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm, had been accused of shooting dead a man he had been staying with and firing at another guest, the DA’s Office said in a release.
A sentencing has been set for Sept. 25, where Candler faces more than 80 years to life in prison.
Candler had been a house guest at an apartment in central Bakersfield, living with Jamore Holliday and an unidentified woman, the DA’s Office said.
On April 8, the DA’s Office said Holliday and the woman confronted Candler about a firearm Candler had brought into the apartment without permission, according to the DA’s Office.
The confrontation eventually escalated into Holliday asking Candler to leave, according to a description of the event provided by the DA’s Office, which prompted Candler to retrieve a .357 magnum revolver from his bedroom.
Candler first fired at the woman and missed, according to the description. He then fired a second time, hitting the woman on the back of the arm. Later, he went downstairs and fired directly into the chest of Holliday.
Candler then missed a second shot at Holliday, and Holliday fled the scene, only to collapse and die from his wounds in a nearby alley, the DA’s Office said.
Candler left to a relative’s home in the Oildale area, where the DA’s Office says Candler was overheard saying, “I shot ‘em, I shot ‘em, I killed ‘em.”
The Bakersfield Police Department collected DNA from the revolver found at the scene, and the Kern Regional Crime Lab identified that DNA as being from Candler, according to the DA’s Office.
“This case was prosecuted to jury trial verdict less than five months from when the crime was committed, an unusually short timeline for a homicide case,” DA Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “This successful prosecution is a testament to the prosecutors, investigators and crime lab analysts who always stand ready to combat violent crime.”
