A series of free weekly webinars focused on helping Kern County small businesses survive the pandemic will feature tips Wednesday from marketing consultant Claudia Newcorn.
The author of "Zipline to Success, Fast-Track Marketing Strategies to Accelerate Your Sales & Profits" expects to share advice on how businesses can market and reposition themselves creatively. She plans to provide examples of companies thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 28th installment of the free webinar series titled "Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic" is set to run from noon to 1 p.m. Participants are invited to register online ahead of time at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief28.
Host Kelly Bearden, executive director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will provide updates on pandemic-related government loan programs including loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program.
