Marketing consultant will provide tips on inexpensive brand-building during free webinar

Small business owners looking to build a powerful online presence without breaking their budget are invited to tune in Wednesday to a locally produced webinar offering tips from a professional marketer.
Melissa Forziat, a Hermosa Beach-based marketing speaker, consultant and author whose past clients including the U.S. Olympic Committee, will join the hourlong webinar put on weekly by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Joining SBDC Director Kelly Bearden for the noon to 1 p.m. webinar, Forziat will go over different ways to grow an audience and build a brand without spending big on advertising.
Bearden will provide updates on pandemic relief programs and small business recovery opportunities while also touching on the June 30 deadline for employers to sign up for the CalSavers Retirement Program.
The free webinar will take questions in real time. Register at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief119.