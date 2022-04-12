Marketing consultant will offer free tips at local webinar

Marketing consultant Claudia Newcorn, the award-winning author of "Zipline to Success, Fast-Track Marketing Strategies to Accelerate Your Sales & Profits," will go over inexpensive ways businesses can strategically reposition themselves and engage with existing customers during a free, locally produced webinar Wednesday.
The hourlong online presentation starting at noon will also include updates on government pandemic recovery programs by Director Kelly Bearden of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Among Bearden's topics will be a bill passed last week by the House of Representatives that would add $42 billion into the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
Participants' questions will be answered live. Sign up at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief109.
The SBDC offers free, one-on-one counseling to new and existing small business owners. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.