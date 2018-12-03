Mark Wahlberg will guest speak at Hoffman Hospice 25th annual Voices of Inspiration on March 7.
The fundraiser, held at Rabobank Theater, helps raise funds for Hoffman Hospice's programs and services throughout Kern County.
Guests will enjoy entertainment, cocktails, raffle opportunities and dinner, followed by a first-class live auction.
Tickets start at $150. For event sponsorships and tickets visit HoffmannHospice.org.
