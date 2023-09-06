With the 2024 election still months away, Marisa Wood made it clear Wednesday that she plans to run once again for the California 20th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Wood ran in the 2022 midterm election, losing to incumbent Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who won with 67.2% of the vote. McCarthy has held the seat since 2007.
The longtime school teacher announced her campaign in a news release Wednesday, determined to bring “positive change to the families of California’s 20th Congressional District.”
“Marisa Wood's decision to enter the political arena comes as no surprise, given her unwavering commitment to the people of her community,” a news release read Wednesday.
Among her priorities are healthcare accessibility and economic opportunity, “where every voice is heard and everyone can succeed.”
California’s 20th Congressional District is home to communities in Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties.
This announcement comes months after fellow Democratic challenger John Burrows announced his candidacy for the seat in February.
Representatives from Wood’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
In a response provided through email by McCarthy's office, the House Speaker said the 20th District "is a special place," where his constituents will continue "to be heard."
"It is my highest honor to represent the Central Valley in Congress," McCarthy wrote. "As I have been since day one, I remain committed to fighting for and getting results on the issues that matter most to our communities: water, energy jobs and independence, taking care of our service members and veterans, and finding new treatments and cures for valley fever."