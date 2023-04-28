 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Maricopa pastor, 68, charged with lewd and lascivious acts with girl

Slide Court Report

A 68-year-old Maricopa pastor has been charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts upon a child after a girl alleged the religious leader kissed and touched her inappropriately.

The girl — who said she was either 12 or 13 at the time — said Maricopa Community Church pastor Stephen McCurtis was giving her a driving lesson in his white Tesla when he kissed her on her mouth and touched her inappropriately while she was wearing clothing, according to offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court and released Friday to The Californian.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases