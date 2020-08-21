The McFarland City Council has tapped its community development director, Maria Lara, to be its next city manager.
The decision caps off a long period of uncertainty following the death of former City Manager John Wooner, who died abruptly while in office in the spring of 2019.
Lara has worked for the city since 2015, becoming the community development director two years after being initially hired as the grants director.
In a news release, the city credited Lara’s ability to enter into “exceptional working relationships” with various organizations around Kern County as a prime factor for her promotion. The city also said Lara has secured more than $30 million in grant funding to repair roads, construct new sidewalks and hire new police officers, among other projects.
“Mrs. Lara’s accomplishments are built upon a strong foundation,” the city wrote in its release. “Her more than a decade long employment with the City of McFarland and Idaho Housing and Finance Association speak volumes regarding her strong understanding of government and its function.”
Lara has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from Boise State University, along with another bachelor’s in Spanish.
“I am honored to be selected by the City Council to be the City Manager of the City of McFarland,” Lara said in the news release. “The Council has ambitious goals and an aggressive work plan for the next year, and I look forward to working in partnership with the Council in achieving their goals and vision for the City. I'm also looking forward to leading the team of City employees and working with the City of McFarland community. McFarland is an amazing place and I feel very fortunate to be able to live and work for my community.”
Lara’s hiring comes more than a year after Wooner disappeared. His body was discovered July 2019 inside a 2012 Dodge Durango, which had been submerged in the Kern River near Highway 178. A California Highway Patrol investigation determined that Wooner made an unsafe turn before the vehicle tumbled down the canyon into the river.
McFarland went without a city manager for several weeks before hiring an interim city manager, Larry Pennell. Pennell’s tenure, however, would not last the entire length of the city’s search for a full-time replacement.
In May, Pennell abruptly submitted his letter of resignation, saying health issues prevented him from continuing his duties. Police Chief Janet Davis stepped into the job as the city continued looking for someone to take on the role permanently.
As Lara takes the reins, McFarland is faced with numerous challenges that could further destabilize the city. Pennell had pushed the City Council to allow private prison company GEO Group Inc. to convert two former state prisons into immigrant detention centers. He painted the issue as vital to the survival of the city, saying the two detention centers would generate hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fees and taxes for the city and provide much-needed employment to residents.
But pushback from local advocates has tied the project up in court, with a federal judge temporarily blocking GEO from moving forward with opening the detention centers.
However, with a new city manager, the city may be in a better position to face the economic challenges on the horizon.
