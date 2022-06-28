Margins tighten in several races

One word was repeated often as local political observers commented on the Kern County Elections Division release Tuesday afternoon of new voting totals, which showed margins in multiple races narrowing significantly from Election Day.
“Interesting,” they said.
Notably, the State Assembly District 35 race between District 5 Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and local doctor Jasmeet Bains is only separated by 228 votes as of 11:06 a.m. Tuesday. Perez cinched 50.4 percent, or 12,956 votes, while Bains got 49.6 percent of votes, or 12,728 votes.
On Election Day, Perez garnered 59.77 percent of votes, while Bains trailed behind with 40.23 percent. But for this race, both candidates will move on to the general election in November regardless of the outcome of the June 7 vote.
Neal Sannappa, a local Democratic consultant, said endorsements may have swayed voters in between these women, both Democrats. Bains secured backing from law enforcement unions and Perez was backed by traditional Democratic entities such as United Farm Workers and the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
However, Perez could raise more funds than Bains because of her connections as a Kern County supervisor, which could bring her the win come November, he added.
Ballot counting will soon be complete. Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard said Tuesday that every mail-in and provisional ballot has been tallied. She must send the official results to the state Secretary of State’s office by July 7 to certify the election.
She added roughly 700 ballots with either no signature or a signature that didn’t match elections office records were sent back to the voter. Those voters must send them back for election counters to tally their vote, Bedard noted.
Here is a roundup of other races as of Tuesday:
3rd District Supervisor: No candidate in this race got a majority of votes. Jeff Flores has 40.1 percent, or 9,786 votes. His opponent, Brian Smith, has 33.4 percent, or 8,146 votes. The third candidate in the race, former Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill, conceded the race Friday after gathering 26.5 percent of the vote.
Since no candidate secured a majority, Flores and Smith will head to the November election.
Ivy Cargile, an associate professor of political science at California State University Bakersfield, noted turnout statewide has been low, which might explain why a candidate has not notched an outright victory. Name recognition may have played a role in this race, she added, because of Flores’ status as a Kern High School District trustee and chief of staff of current District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard. Maggard will retire at the end of his term.
Assessor-Recorder: Laura Avila, the No. 2 in the office, got about 52 percent of the vote, while her opponent, Todd Reeves, got 48 percent of the vote. Reeves is a chief appraiser in the assessor-recorder office.
Avila had 60.45 percent of votes on Election Day, while Reeves had 39.55 percent.
The top vote-getter from the June election will win.
Auditor Controller-County Clerk-Registrar of Voters: Aimee Espinoza, the No. 2 in the office, got 50.5 percent of the votes while local businessman Mark McKenzie got 49.5 percent.
On Election Day, Espinoza had 60.65 percent of votes while McKenzie had 39.35 percent.
The top vote-getter from the June election will win.
22nd Congressional District: Rudy Salas, currently representing the 32nd State Assembly District, continues to hold the top spot in this race with 45.4 percent of votes. Rep. David Valadao, in office for the 21st congressional district, got 25.6 percent. Chris Mathys got 23.1 percent while Adam Medeiros got 5.9 percent. Salas and Valadao will advance to the general election in November.
Cargile noted this district had more Democrats than Republicans and that it was heavily known Valadao would have some trouble. She wonders if residents sided with Mathys because it was well-known Valadao, a Republican, voted to certify the 2020 election that President Joe Biden won.
“It speaks to the disgust that Republicans feel in regards to the position that Valadao took,” Cargile said. She added Valadao was also at a disadvantage in the district because it leans Democratic.
Sannappa, a local Democratic consultant, said despite the political leanings of the 22nd Congressional District, Salas did not get a majority. This indicates some Democrats voted for a Republican candidate.
He noted there are votes for Salas, but the Democrats must “do the work” to win. If Republicans’ turnout increases in this district, then Valadao could win, he noted.
“It’s honestly anybody’s game,” Sannappa said.
State Senate District 16: David Shepard, a Republican, holds leads over well-known Democrats Melissa Hurtado, Nicole Parra and Bryan Osorio.
Shepard, a Porterville farmer, leads with 43.6 percent of the votes over Hurtado, the current state senator representing the 14th District, former assemblywoman Parra and Delano mayor Osorio.
Hurtado got 29.7 percent of votes, with Parra had 13 percent and Osorio trailed with 5.7 percent.
The only other Republican in the race — Gregory Tatum, a local pastor — got 7.9 percent.
The top two will go on to the November election.
Sannappa noted Hurtado lost some key Democratic endorsements, which makes it difficult for her to get votes. Cargile also added the Democratic vote was split, which did not help Hurtado.
Other races: Rep. Kevin McCarthy of the 20th Congressional District and Marisa Wood, a local teacher, will both advance to the November primary. McCarthy got 61.3 percent of the votes while Wood got 24 percent.
State Sen. Shannon Grove, currently representing the 16th District but now running for 12th District, got 68.7 percent of votes while her opponent, Susanne Gundy, a Democrat, got 31.3 percent. Both will advance to the November election.
Zack Scrivner, the incumbent for District 2 of the Kern County Supervisors, got 72.52 percent of votes while his opponents Kelly Carden and Pete Graff lagged behind with 22.1 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively. Scrivner got the majority of votes and won outright.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Treasurer-Tax collector Jordan Kaufman, Assemblyman Vince Fong of the 34th District and Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow ran unopposed.