Tigra Daniels left Oildale for Bakersfield's Fairfax neighborhood two years ago, but that doesn't mean she won't come back every December for the NOR Christmas Parade.
That's especially true following the recent birth of her son Christian. She remembers marching in the parade as a member of Beardsley Junior High School's band and wants to make sure he shares in the tradition.
The horses, the elves, the Grinch — she said it's arguably better than Bakersfield's more crowded Christmas parade.
"I like this one for the kids," she said. "It's fun."
The 47th annual event took place Saturday in front of people lined the parade three people deep in parts.
There were rodeo queens from Glennville on horseback, Disney characters in full costume, a whole troupe of Mexican-style skeletons — even County Supervisor Mike Maggard in a Santa hat tossing out peppermint candies to kids.
Marching bands from across the city spun banners and played holiday songs. In the air was the scent of cotton candy and Tacos La Villa, which looked to be doing brisk sales along North Chester Avenue.
Young dancers from DanceNation in Bakersfield had been practicing since for the parade September. Twelve-year-old Eden Marquez said it was worth the effort.
"It's really fun to see how people react and cheer for us," she said.
Her mother, Trinity Marquez, agreed it was a lot of fun, adding, "We can't wait for next year."
Girl Scouts Troop 8005, dressed in reindeer T-shirts and brown tutus, sang a rousing version of "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."
Leader Alyssa Carazon said the troop had taken a vote and everyone supported the idea of joining the parade for a third year. The girls even came up with the performance route on their own, she said.
Afterward, she asked troop members whether they'd had fun.
"Yeah!" they shouted out with glee.
"Good," she responded. "That's the only thing that matters."
