March to Sacramento begins in Delano

Hundreds of union supporters and politicians gathered in Delano to help kick off a three-week march to Sacramento on Wednesday to show backing for legislation that would add flexibility to the state's union elections process.
About two dozen full-time marchers among the group are expected to walk all 335 miles to the capital in time for Farm Worker Appreciation Day on Aug. 26, when they plan to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which is similar to union election legislation the governor vetoed last year.
If approved by the Legislature, and if signed by Newsom, AB 2183 would spell out procedures for carrying out elections differently than the conventional way of hosting them at a farming employer's property.
The United Farm Workers labor union, the bill's primary sponsor, said a law is needed because hosting elections on an employer's property opens the process to intimidation.
"There's a lot of potential there for suppressing the vote," UFW spokeswoman Elizabeth Strater said.
The ag industry generally opposes the bill because, they say, it could open the election process to manipulation.
Dubbed the "March for the Governor's Signature," the trek started at the UFW's historic Garces Highway property called The Forty Acres. Prayers were offered and a variety of speakers made comments, including Kern County civil rights icon Dolores Huerta. Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias participated in the event, as did Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio.
Volunteers along the route plan to receive, feed and house the marchers nightly as they proceed north to Sacramento, tracing the path that UFW co-founder César Chávez made in a 1966 march that brought national attention to farmworker grievances.