The Bakersfield Safe Streets Partnership will hold a March for Peace event on March 13, according to a news release.
The free event will take place at MLK Park with the march beginning at 3:30 p.m. The march will include a barbecue catered by Brenda Jean's. Live music, resources, and games will also be provided, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.