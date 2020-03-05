20190331-bc-peacemarch (copy)

Marchers travel along Gosford Road at the peace and nonviolence march in March 2019 on the Cal State Bakersfield campus.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Bakersfield Safe Streets Partnership will hold a March for Peace event on March 13, according to a news release. 

The free event will take place at MLK Park with the march beginning at 3:30 p.m. The march will include a barbecue catered by Brenda Jean's. Live music, resources, and games will also be provided, according to the release. 

