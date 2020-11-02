This election isn't like any other: all registered voters in California have already been mailed a ballot. But that doesn't mean that poll sites don't serve a valuable role on Election Day.
Voters who have their mail ballot can surrender it at any one of the 150 poll sites set up around the county on Tuesday, Nov. 3. There are also 10 curbside drop-off locations for mail ballots where voters can drop their filled-out mail ballot without leaving their vehicle. The Bakersfield Californian has mapped both sets of sites: the regular poll sites are in blue and the curbside drop-off locations are in purple. Both will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information or questions, call the Elections Division at (661) 868-3590, e-mail them at elections@kerncounty.com.