Several Veterans Day events are planned for Wednesday in Kern County. Here's a rundown:
• A Veterans Day Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at American legion Post 26, 2020 H St. in downtown Bakersfield. Menu items are $5 hamburgers and $10 tri-tip sandwiches. Vets eat for free. The bar will be open and the meal is cooked and served courtesy of Halliburton.
• All are invited to participate in the Veterans Day Raffle at Post 26. Entrants will have a chance to win a 65-inch television with the purchase of $1 tickets, and a Glock 17 9mm pistol with the purchase of $20 tickets ($100 for six tickets). Tickets can also be purchased by calling Marc Sandall at 487-0350.
• A 45-mile veterans' cruise will begin at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday that will also serve as a salute to seniors, essential workers and our nation's veterans. The cruisers will pass by memorials, several local parks, American Legion Post 26 and six senior living facilities in Bakersfield. Hosted by the Bakersfield Car Club Council, the cruise is open to all classic vehicles as well as club and non-club members. The shotgun start from five locations will spread out the participants, who are encouraged to decorate their cars bring American flags to wave. The route passes by several local parks for easy viewing. Due to social distancing, cruisers will not be stopping.
• Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest, more than a dozen grave markers will be unveiled and displayed for viewing. These are the first of hundreds of gravestones that will eventually mark the graves of local military veterans who never had markers placed on their graves. The Olive Drab Drivers will be present with their vintage World War II-era vehicles, and a large American flag will be hoisted for the first time on a new 60-foot flagpole.
● A TV tribute for Kern County veterans will be presented by KGET-TV 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. in lieu of the traditional parade. It is presented under the auspices of the Bakersfield Veterans Parade Committee.