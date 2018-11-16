A manslaughter charge has been dismissed against a company that managed an Oildale trailer park where a fire broke out and killed a 5-month-old girl, according to court records.
Superior Court Judge John W. Lua dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charge against Pama Management Company on Wednesday after finding insufficient evidence to bind them over for trial, prosecutor Nicholas Lackie said.
He said they're going to keep investigating and hopefully refile.
"I knew that this case was complicated and presented some legal issues we don’t normally deal with," Lackie said Friday.
The Jan. 24, 2016, conflagration at Four Js Trailer Park killed Jenica Lozano and destroyed three homes on the McCord Avenue property, off Chester Avenue and south of Roberts Lane.
Jenica's mother told investigators she and the child's father had put her to bed in her crib in the northwest bedroom of the home, according to reports filed in court. The couple fell asleep, but woke to the smell of something burning and saw a west portion of their trailer was on fire.
The child's father said he tried rescuing the baby but the flames were too intense. He said there was a faulty outlet in the room that sometimes threw sparks when items were plugged into it.
That night, however, another outlet was used for a space heater in the child's room, he said.
Prosecutors alleged Pama failed to follow the law in maintaining the trailer.
Following the blaze, Kern County Fire arson investigators learned Pama had 26 locations under various fictitious business names and engaged in a number of alleged illegal activities, the court filings said.
And an investigation by the state Department of Housing and Community Development found Pama acted with "a total disregard for the law and a total lack of consideration for the buyer's health and safety," according to the filings.
An unlicensed agent sold the homes without providing basic disclosures regarding their condition or securing required permits and inspections, according to the filings. When buyers complained of possible safety hazards, Pama management told them it was their responsibility to make repairs, the filings said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.