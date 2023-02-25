 Skip to main content
Mansion's $3M sale tops high-end price trend

Few people have ever driven the sloping driveway off Pinehurst Drive that leads to one of Bakersfield's most luxurious homes — and those who have were required to remove their shoes before stepping inside.

That may or may not change now that the four-bedroom, five-bath mansion is about to sell, having spent more than a year on the market, to a cash buyer from Hong Kong for the original list price of $2.995 million.

