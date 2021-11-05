Manor Street Bridge will be closed Monday morning

A temporary closure of the northbound and southbound lanes on Manor Street Bridge is scheduled for Monday, according to the city of Bakersfield.
The southbound lanes will be closed at 8:30 a.m. for one hour. Northbound lanes will be closed for one hour, after southbound lanes are closed.
A detour will be available at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic and Union Avenue for northbound traffic. Traffic delays are expected and the work will be completed the same day.
Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice because of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.