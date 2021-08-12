Manor Street Bridge set to temporarily close Friday

The Manor Street Bridge is set to temporarily close Friday as part of a rehabilitation project that began in May 2020.
Starting at 10 a.m., the southbound lanes of traffic on the bridge will be closed for approximately one hour. After the southbound lanes have re-opened, the northbound lanes will then be closed for approximately one hour.
During the closures, detour routes will be in place:
• At Roberts Lane for southbound traffic;
• At Union Avenue for northbound traffic.
The work requiring these temporary closures is expected to be completed the same day.
Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are asked to use caution and plan for extra travel time if driving through the area, or to use alternate routes.
Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.